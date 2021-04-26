Federal Govt Opposed My Request To Trademark ‘Omo sexy’-Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has stated that the Federal Government opposed her request to trademark ‘Omo Sexy’.

The Nollywood star also revealed that she became a millionaire at the age of 18 years.

She said these during an interview with BBC Yoruba.

Speaking on why she trademarked her name, the actress said her decision to take such action was deu to the actions of those impersonating her.

Omotola said she constantly gets reports of people falling victims to fraudsters that were using her name to defraud people.

She stated that the Federal Government opposed her request to trademark ‘Omo sexy’ because the government did not like the name.

She said, “That I trademarked my name, ‘Omotola’, does not mean that any other person cannot bear the name. They can. I simply trademarked it because I was having problems with impersonators.

“It got so bad that I constantly got reports from lawyers that people had been falling victims to fraudsters using the name for fraudulent activities.

“Because of these reoccurring problems, we decided to trademark my name. It is an expensive process and not what I would have loved to dabble into but I just had to do it to protect my brand.

“As a matter of fact, I wanted to trademark ‘Omo Sexy’ but the Nigerian government has not agreed to do it. They don’t like the ‘Omo Sexy’ tag (laughs).”

The Actress also advised ladies with no source of income not to consider marriage stating that she started working at the age of 15.

She said having to work at such a young age gave her more responsibilities after her father’s death.

She said, “I was at the age of consent when I got married and above all, I was mature when I met my husband.

“Currently, I have only one child that is 18 years old, so the question is late. He is a boy and peradventure, he says he wants to get married, I will not allow it because he does not have his own money now.

“One must apply wisdom in everything one does. People cannot say that because I married at 18, therefore they can also do it. The question is, ‘are you ready for marriage’?

“When I was at that age, I was ready. I had been working since I was 15-years-old and I had become a millionaire at the age of 18. That is a fact that a lot of people don’t know.

“I had my own money. I was not dependent on any man. Moreover, my father died early, so I was already responsible for my younger siblings. I was like their mother at that time, so I was very mature and financially prepared.

She added, “One should not marry a man when one is not financially stable. If one does that, one would be going into slavery or better still, prison. If any of my children, after considering all these factors, say they are ready for marriage, we (parents) would meet the person and if we like them, we would give them our blessings.”