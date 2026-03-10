Federal High Court Adjourns Malami, Son’s Terrorism Trial

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday adjourned the trial of former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and his son, Abdulaziz Malami, in the alleged terrorism financing and illegal possession of firearms case until April 15 and 16, 2026.

The defendants were present in court when the matter came up before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik.

During proceedings, counsel for the prosecution, Akinlolu Kehinde (SAN), told the court that he had only recently been assigned to take over the case and needed time to consult with witnesses.

“I got the instruction to take over the prosecution of the case on Monday and so I need time to interface with the witnesses,” Kehinde said, urging the court to grant a new hearing date.

Counsel to the defendants, Shuaibu Arua, did not oppose the request. Justice Abdulmalik subsequently granted the application and adjourned the case.

The trial, instituted by the Department of State Services (DSS), centers on a five-count charge. Malami was accused of refusing to prosecute individuals suspected of funding terrorist activities during his tenure as Attorney-General and Minister of Justice. In addition, the DSS alleged that the defendants unlawfully kept firearms at their residence in Gesse Phase II, Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area, Kebbi State.

Specifically, counts two to five allege that Malami and his son were in unlawful possession of various firearms and ammunition. The offences are punishable under the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and the Firearms Act, 2004.

The DSS had earlier transferred the case file to the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation for prosecution on March 4, ahead of the scheduled commencement of trial.

The matter continues to attract nationwide attention due to the prominence of the defendants and the seriousness of the allegations. The court is expected to resume proceedings in mid-April.