Federal High Court Adjourns Trial Of Malami, Son To March 10

The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the alleged terrorism and firearms possession trial of former Attorney‑General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and his son, Abdulaziz Malami, to March 10, 2026.

The adjournment was granted by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik following an application by Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation (DPPF), who told the court that more time was needed to review the case file, which had recently been transferred from the Department of State Services (DSS) to the Office of the Attorney‑General of the Federation (AGF).

Defence counsel, Mr Adedayo Adedeji, SAN, did not oppose the adjournment but warned that the court should strike out the case if the prosecution fails to open its case on the next date, arguing that the prosecution had not been diligent.

The prosecution responded that the request was premature and asked the court to discountenance it.

During proceedings, Attorney-General Lateef Fagbemi formally took over prosecution of the case from the DSS, noting that additional time was necessary to properly prepare before trial could commence.

The AGF assured the court that the matter would proceed without unnecessary delay.

The trial has attracted public attention and political commentary due to the high-profile nature of the accused and the serious charges involved.

Observers and legal commentators have raised concerns about the pace and transparency of the prosecution, stressing the importance of fairness in handling sensitive cases.

The March 10 hearing will be crucial in determining whether the prosecution can formally open its case, which will set the stage for substantive trial proceedings in what has become a closely watched matter in Nigeria’s legal and political circles.