Federal High Court Judge Passes On After Brief Illness

The Federal High Court Headquarters , Abuja, has announced the death of Justice Peter Hoommuk Mallong (60).

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the FHC Chief Registrar, Hassan Amida Sulaiman, on Monday.

He was said to have passed on after a ‘brief illness’ on July 30.

The court said the judge will be missed in the justice sector.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the death of our own , hon. Justice Peter Hoommuk Mallong,a judge of the Federal High Court,who passed away on 30th July 2023 unexpectedly after a brief illness in Abuja.

“We will miss him more than words can express.

“Funeral arrangements will be communicated to the public in due time,” Sulaiman wrote in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER.

The late judge was born on 21st January, 1963, in Yauri, Kebbi State.

He hailed from Plateau and once operated from the Kaduna Division of the court.