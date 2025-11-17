Federal High Court To Begin Christmas Vacation December 19

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal High Court has announced commencement of its 2025 Christmas Vacation on Friday, December 19, 2025.

This was disclosed on Monday in a circular signed by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Terhemba Tsoho,

The court stated that the vacation is in accordance with Order 46, Rule 4(c) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019 (as amended). Court sittings across all Judicial Divisions are scheduled to resume on Wednesday, 7th January 2026.

According to the circular, the core Judicial Divisions—Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt—will remain operational throughout the vacation and will be accessible to the litigating public.

It said only matters relating to the enforcement of Fundamental Rights, the arrest or release of vessels, and issues of urgent national importance will be entertained during the period.

In view of this, the Chief Judge approved the appointment of Justices Emeka Nwite and M. S. Liman to preside over matters in the Abuja Division, while Justices Akintayo Aluko and Isaac D. Dipeolu will sit in the Lagos Division.

Advertisement

In Port Harcourt, Justices P. M. Ayua and A. T. Mohammed has been assigned as Vacation Judges. The Enugu Judicial Division will be covered by Justice F. O. G. Ogunbanjo.

Justice Tsoho extended warm wishes to all Honourable Judges for a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.