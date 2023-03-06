Federal High Court To Proceed On Easter Vacation For 18 Days

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal High Court has announced that its 2023 Easter Vacation will commence on March 31 and terminate on April 17, 2023.

Easter is a celebration amongst Christians in recognition of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ and it is slated for April 9 and 10.

The court which made the circular available to THE WHISTLER, also set out a roster for vacation judges who would preside over matters during the break.

“According to a circular signed by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Hon. Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, the Court shall commence its Easter Vacation from Friday, 31st March, 2023 to Monday, 17th April, 2023.

“This is Pursuant to the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (b) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019 (as amended).

“The Court resumes sitting on Tuesday, 18th April, 2023 in all Judicial Divisions,” Catherine Oby Christopher,

Assistant Director Information, Federal High Court of Nigeria, said in the statement.

The statement added that only the Abuja, Lagos and Portharcourt divisions would operate during the period.

The statement partly reads, “During the vacation period, the Abuja, Lagos and Port-Harcourt Judicial Divisions shall remain open to the public only for cases of extreme urgency.

“The Abuja Judicial Division will cater for cases from the Federal Capital Territory, North Central, North Western and North Eastern parts of the country.

“The Lagos Division will cater for cases from all the South Western States, while the Port-Harcourt Judicial Division will cater for cases from all states within the South-South and South Eastern Geo-political Zones.

The following Hon. Judges will serve as Vacation Judges:

“ABUJA JUDICIAL DIVISION

Hon. Justice A.R. Mohammed Hon. Justice D.U. Okorowo

“LAGOS JUDICIAL DIVISION

Hon. Justice T.G. Ringim Hon. Justice A.O. Awogboro

“PORT-HARCOURT JUDICIAL DIVISION

Hon. Justice A.T. Mohammed Hon. Justice S.I. Mark

“The Vacation Judges and Heads of Divisions are as usual advised to promptly refer to the Hon. Chief Judge all matters which they believe may require His Lordship’s urgent attention and directives.

“The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Honorable Justice John T. Tsoho, wishes his fellow lordships a wonderful vacation in advance.”