Federal High Court To Rule On Kanu’s Extraordinary Rendition Oct 27th

A Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State, will October 27, 2023 rule on the extra-ordinary rendition suit filed by Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra. The suit is instituted by Kanu’s special counsel, Barr Aloy Ejimakor.

This was disclosed by Barr Ejimakor in a release made available to our correspodent in Umuahia on Wednesday.

Ejimakor stated that, “Despite the Court of Appeal judgment [of 13th Oct which discharged Kanu], the Federal High Court, Umuahia, will still proceed with its own judgment on 27th October, 2022 as was previously scheduled. My office has not received, and we do not expect to receive any notice from the court that the judgment has been adjourned.

“In my awareness that these inquiries mostly emanated from the major and significant impact extraordinary rendition had on the Court of Appeal judgment, I will hasten to add that despite the common presence of extraordinary rendition, the issues and reliefs before the Court of Appeal in Abuja are markedly different from the issues and reliefs pending judgment before the Federal High Court, Umuahia.

“The sole reason for the common presence of extraordinary rendition in both cases is because I had, as far back as August 2021, taken it before the state High court in Umuahia and later to the Federal High Court.

“In summary, the judgment of the Court of Appeal in Abuja considered the narrow issue of the impact of extraordinary rendition on the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court in Abuja to subject Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to trial.”

Our correspondent reports that Ejimakor had prayed the Federal High Court, Umuahia, to declare that Kanu’s arrest in Kenya ‘is arbitrary’, and that the federal government’s ‘enforced disappearance of the applicant for eight days and their refusal to produce the applicant before a Kenyan court for the purpose of applicant’s extradition amount to infringement of the applicant’s fundamental right as enshrined and guaranteed under the pertinent provisions of CFRN and the Charter’.

Other prayers are: “The declaration that the detention of the applicant in a non-official secret facility in Kenya and the torture of the applicant in Kenya by the respondents’ agents is illegal, and amount to infringement of the applicant’s fundamental right against unlawful detention, torture and to fair hearing, as enshrined and guaranteed under the pertinent provisions of CFRN and the Charter).

“A declaration that pursuant to Article 12(4) of the Charter, the expulsion (or extraordinary rendition) of the applicant from Kenya to Nigeria by the respondents without a decision taken in accordance with the law of Kenya is unconstitutional as guaranteed under the pertinent provisions of CFRN and the Charter.”

Ejimakor also wants the court to declare that ‘any criminal prosecution of the applicant the purpose of which the respondents unlawfully expelled the applicant from Kenya to Nigeria is illegal, and amounts to infringement of the applicant’s fundamental right to fair hearing, as enshrined and guaranteed under the pertinent provisions of CFRN and the Charter’.

Other prayers are “An order of injunction restraining and prohibiting the respondents from taking any further step in any criminal prosecution of the applicant enabled by the said unlawful expulsion of the applicant from Kenya to Nigeria,” as well as an order “mandating and compelling the respondents to forthwith restitute or otherwise restore the applicant to his liberty, same being his state of being as of 19th June, 2021; and to thereupon repatriate the applicant to his country of lawful domicile (to wit: the United Kingdom) to await the outcome of any formal request the respondents may file before the competent authorities in Britain for the lawful extradition of the applicant to Nigeria.”

The suit is also demanding N25,000,000,000.00 damages from the respondents as well as an apology letter published in three national dailies.