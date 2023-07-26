Federal Universities In Nigeria Remain Tuition-Free —FG Speaks On School Fees Hike

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government has defended the recent school fees hike in Federal Universities in the country.

Federal Universities across the country have increased their fees, some of them by as much as 400%, which has led to a public outcry among Nigerians. Members of the House of Reps had moved against the strike, urging the FG to suspend the fee increments.

The effort yielded no positive result, however, as the fee hikes have already been implemented by respective universities.

In a statement on Wednesday, a Special Adviser to the President, Dele Alake, while insisting that tuition fees in the universities remain free, defended the other fee hikes stating that they are discretionary charges by each university.

The statement read in part, “We are aware that some universities have, in recent weeks, announced an increase in the amount payable by students on sundry charges.

“However, the fact remains and we have confirmed that these are discretionary charges by each university for hostel accommodation, registration, laboratory, and other charges. They are not tuition fees.

“Authorities of these universities even made this fact clear enough in explaining the rationale behind these new fees.

“For the avoidance of doubts, federal universities in Nigeria remain tuition-free.”

This comes as, just last week, school fees in Unity schools were increased by more than 100%.

According to a circular issued by the Ministry of Education titled “Approved fees/ charges for Federal Unity Colleges (1st Term) for new students,” signed by Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, the Director of Senior Secondary Education, the new students will now be required to pay ₦100,000 instead of the previous fee of N45,000.

“The latest fees/charge increment will affect virtually all aspects and activities of the school, including tuition and boarding fees, uniform, textbooks, deposit, exercise books, prospectus, caution fee, ID card, stationery, clubs and societies, sports, extra lesson, insurance, et al.

“Please be informed that the ministry has approved only the under-listed fees and charges for all Unity Colleges,” the memo read.