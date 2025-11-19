Federer To Be Inducted Into Tennis Hall Of Fame

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Roger Federer will be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) in an induction celebration set for August 2026.

Federer won 20 Grand Slams, the first male player to reach the benchmark, and clinched 103 career titles before retiring in 2022. He held the world No 1 ranking for a record 237 weeks straight between 2004 and 2008.

The Swiss star said he was honoured to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

He said: “It’s a tremendous honour to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame and to stand alongside so many of the game’s great champions… to be recognised in this way by the sport and by my peers is deeply humbling.

Federer added: “Throughout my career, I’ve always valued the history of tennis and the example set by those who came before me… I look forward to visiting Newport next August to celebrate this special moment with the tennis community.”

The Swiss held the top spot in the ATP rankings for 310 weeks during his career, and had long rivalries with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, the two others in the “big three” of men’s tennis at the time.

Advertisement

Federer was notified of his election by fellow Hall of Fame members in a call that included Stefan Edberg and Boris Becker, two players who helped inspire the Swiss superstar.

Federer owns the record for most consecutive weeks at World No. 1 at 237 from February 2004-August 2008.

He earned ATP Year-End No. 1 presented by PIF honours five times, received the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award 13 times, and was named ATP Fans’ Favourite for a record 19 consecutive years from 2003-21.

The Class of 2026, which also includes sportscaster and journalist Mary Carillo (Contributor Category), will be officially inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame during the Induction Celebration in Newport, Rhode Island from 27-29 August 2026.