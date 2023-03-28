FEMA Cautions Jabi Residents Against Indiscriminate Waste Disposal

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), has cautioned residents of Jabi District against indiscriminate waste disposal as this year’s rainy season approaches.

Advertisement

This was made known on Tuesday by the Director-General of FEMA, Alhaji Abbas Idriss, after an assessment of drainages in the Jabi district of the FCT.

The Deputy Director, Monitoring and Special Duties Abubakar Ododa who represented the agency’s DG noted that Idriss appealed to residents to stop the blockage of drains through indiscriminate disposal of solid wastes.

He noted that drainages in the area visited were poorly managed as most of the water passages were blocked by solid waste which makes the environment prone to flooding.

According to him, Idriss frowned at the situation where wastes removed from drainages are kept beside the drains and eventually end up in the drains when wind or rain comes.

He further appealed to the Abuja Environmental Protection Board, (AEPB), to immediately take action to clear the drains.

Advertisement

Similarly, the agency boss also appealed to residents to maintain the sanity of the environment to avert a possible outbreak of diseases and flooding in the coming season.

He, however, applauded the siting of a well-organised dump site, close to Jabi park where refuse is neatly burnt.