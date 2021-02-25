Female Officer Injured As Hoodlums Burn Down Imo Police Station

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The last appears not to have been heard of the recent series of attacks being experienced by the police as suspected hoodlums, on Thursday, burnt down the police divisional headquarters in Aboh Mbaise, Imo State.

The attack came about 24 hours after the Cross River State police command confirmed the killing of four of its men by unknown gunmen.

Recall that some gunmen were said to have also burnt a police patrol vehicle during an attack on a checkpoint in Nkpologwu, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

A police station in Abayi, Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area of Abia State, also lost two officers after hoodlums numbering 200 invaded it on Tuesday.

Confirming the latest attack on Aboh Mbaise police division to THE WHISTLER on Thursday, the state’s police public relation officer, Ikeokwu Godson Orlando, said the suspected hoodlums razed the station and injured a female police officer in the process.

Orlando, however, noted that no life was lost in the attack.

The hoodlums were said to have thrown inflammable materials into the police station before setting the building ablaze.

“It (the police station) has been attacked and burnt down, no casualty. Just a female officer sustained injury on her leg, that’s all,” said Orlando.