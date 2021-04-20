Female Undergraduate Selling Drugged Cookies To Schoolchildren Arrested Alongside Boyfriend

43 SHARES Share Tweet

A 300-level university student, Rhoda Agboje, and her boyfriend, Ifeanyi Nwankwo, have been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Abuja, for allegedly producing and selling drugged cookies to school children and other unsuspecting members of the public.

The agency, in a statement on Tuesday, April 20, said it had also launched a manhunt for another member of the syndicate involved in producing the cookies with Arizona, a highly psychoactive variant of cannabis; alcohol and Rohypnol, among other ingredients.

“Their lid was blown open following the arrest of Rhoda Agboje with four pieces of the drug cookies on Sunday, April 18, 2021.

“She was arrested at the NNPC Cooperative estate, opposite Gaduwa estate in Abuja based on a complaint that she gave an unsuspecting young girl the cookies to eat. After eating the drug cookies, the girl lost her mind and could not sleep, making incoherent utterances due to the effects of the cookies.

“During interrogation, the prime suspect, Rhoda confessed she prepares the cookies with a friend and sells each pack of three pieces at N1, 500. A follow up operation in her boyfriend’s house led to the recovery of over 200 pieces of the drug cookies”, the statement read.

According to the Commander, FCT Command of the NDLEA, Mohammed Malami Sokoto, “The suspect confirmed that she sells at parties and to unsuspecting members of the public, including school children that are the most vulnerable. The suspect also supplies some supermarkets and clubs in the FCT.”