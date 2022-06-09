FG Accuses ISWAP Of Masterminding Owo Church Attack, Says No Arrest Made Yet

The National Security Council (NSC) has accused the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) of the attack on the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola disclosed this on Thursday after a meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

Briefing journalist, Aregbesola said the president had directed the arrest of the perpetrators, noting that the attack on the church had no ethnic-religious colouration.

Aregbesola who was in the company of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, said, however, that there has been no arrest made since June 5 when the incident occurred.

Over 40 people have been reported dead and 61 are currently in the hospital after unknown armed men invaded a Catholic church on Sunday morning.

The meeting was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd.).

Others include Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao are also in attendance.

Also, in attendance are the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Usman; the Director-General of the Department of State Service, Yusuf Bichi; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar.