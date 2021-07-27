FG Adopts Fresh Measures To Recover N1.2trn Revenue Under-Remittances

…To Sanction MDAs For Unauthorized Use Of IGR



The federal government has unfolded plans to tackle the huge revenue under remittances by Ministries, Departments and Agencies which is estimated at over N1.2trn.

The move is part of strategies to enhance independent revenue generation, as well as maximize the huge potentials and operational efficiency of Government Owned Enterprises to earn significant revenues to fund the Federal Government budget as obtainable in other countries.

About 122 agencies are required to pay their operating surpluses into the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the federal government based on the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007.

The Act requires listed government agencies to remit 80 per cent of their annual operating surpluses to the CRF.

The operating surplus is made up of revenues accruing to government agencies above what they are approved to spend at the beginning of the budget year.

Some of these agencies are the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, the CBN, the Nigerian Ports Authority, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, the Nigeria Postal Service, the NCC, the National Inland Water Ways Authority, and the National Information Technology and Development Agency.

There is also the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency, the National Examination Council, the Nigerian Television Authority, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, the National Health Insurance Scheme, the National Pension Commission, the Corporate Affairs Commission and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, among others.

Over the years, many of these agencies have been underpaying revenue into the coffers of government.

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission had in May this year said that 32 ministries, departments and agencies have failed to remit over N1.2trn of their operating surplus to the CRF of the federal government.

The FRC Executive Chairman, Victor Murako, had explained that government agencies are expected to remit 80 percent of their operating surplus to the CRF according to the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007.

He said this payment is borne out of the need for the federal government to generate funds in order to meet revenue requirements in its annual budget execution.

Some of the 32 defaulting MDAs include the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC); Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN); Bank of Industry (BOI); Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA); and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN).

In a bid to check the trend, the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning in its Fiscal Strategy Document for the next three years, stated that performance contracts for Chief Executive Officers and key management staff, would be set with financial indicators and targets for each GOEs.

The document was obtained by THE WHISTLER on Tuesday in Abuja.

It said that that the government would be limiting cost-to-revenue ratio to maximum of 50 per cent; with regular monitoring and monthly publication of revenue and expenditure performance of GOEs by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

Similarly, the document explained that there will be mandatory use of the Treasury Single Account for all financial transactions; adding that quarterly remittance of interim operating surplus and reconciliation of cumulative remittances at year end after audit would be implemented.

It added that agencies with capacities for self-funding would be excluded from allocations in the Federal Budget; while appropriate sanctions will be imposed for unauthorized use of Internally Generated Revenue.

It said there would be “Introduction of incentive mechanism for good performance in revenue generation; and amendment of relevant sections of the Acts establishing some of the GOEs to reflect current economic realities and policy thrust of government.

It added. “The Accountant General of the Federation will deduct directly from the accounts of the GOEs forthwith all funds GOEs fail to remit.”

To further ensure transparency, the GOEs will be required to prepare their budgets using the GIFMIS platform.