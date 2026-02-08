FG Applauds HYPREP On Delivery Of Hospitals, Power Substations In Ogoni

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government has applauded the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) for what it described as rapid and impressive execution of critical infrastructure projects in Ogoniland, Rivers State, including hospitals, power substations and a world-class environmental restoration centre.

The commendation came from the Central Result Delivery Coordination Unit (CRDCU) under the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, during an assessment tour of key HYPREP project sites.

Speaking at the Eteo Emergency Water Scheme in Eleme Local Government Area, CRDCU Team Lead Mr Esege Ebei stated that the tour was undertaken to verify ongoing projects in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s priority deliverables.

Ebei listed inspected facilities to include the Ogoni Specialist Hospital in Kpite, Cottage Hospital in Buan, 60 MVA power substations at Wiiyakara and Bodo, and the Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration (CEER), noting that HYPREP has recorded visible progress within just two years.

“Our visit has exposed us to tangible, high-impact projects. Many of these interventions have either been completed or advanced significantly in the last two years,” he said.

While acknowledging the need for increased support to enable HYPREP fully deliver on its mandate, Ebei pledged that the CRDCU would facilitate inter-agency collaboration to fast-track project completion.

He also commended host communities for maintaining a peaceful environment around project sites, stressing that there were no reported cases of insecurity, vandalism or equipment theft.

Also speaking, Mr Ehioze Igbinomwanhia, Renaissance Africa HYPREP Project Support Team Lead, described the inspection tour as a clear signal of the Federal Government’s commitment to the Ogoni clean-up.

He reaffirmed Renaissance Africa’s continued support for the programme, noting that the company has provided multifaceted backing to ensure successful remediation and livelihood restoration.

“I am encouraged by the government’s demonstrated commitment. We remain fully dedicated to ensuring the Ogoni clean-up is completed and that the people benefit from the UNEP recommendations,” Igbinomwanhia said.

In his response, HYPREP Project Coordinator, Professor Nenibari Zabbey, thanked the CRDCU delegation for the visit, revealing that the Project is currently managing over 100 sites across Ogoniland, with more than 7,000 Ogoni indigenes engaged.

He noted that the scope of HYPREP’s operations made it impossible to tour all sites within three days, urging the CRDCU to also document challenges confronting the Project, particularly delays in fund approvals affecting the completion of ongoing works.

Zabbey singled out the Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration (CEER) as a flagship project requiring urgent support to enable timely completion and commissioning by President Tinubu.

“The team has seen the quality of work at the CEER and expressed excitement. It is a massive, world-class facility that only Mr. President can commission. Their feedback will help accelerate its finalisation,” he said.

The assessment tour signals renewed momentum in the long-running Ogoni environmental restoration programme, with the Federal Government pushing for faster delivery of life-changing projects under the Renewed Hope Agenda.