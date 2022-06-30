FG Applying Different Methods To Keep Nnamdi Kanu In Perpetual Detention – IPOB Lawyer Alleges

Counsel for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, Ifeanyi Ejiofor Esq has alleged that the federal government wants to keep his client in perpetual detention.

Ejiofor who appeared on Rhythm 94.7 FM Radio program tagged ‘View Point’ on Thursday, based his claim on the ground that since 2015 his client was sued before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, the federal government had amended its treasonable felony charges against him seven times.

“They(FG) are not ready to hear this case, they are not even ready to try Nnamdi Kanu, what they want to do is they are applying all methods known to them to keep Nnamdi Kanu in perpetual detention. That’s what they are doing.

“I have done many cases, when a counsel is deposed for accelerated hearing of the matter, you will know.

“How can you tell me that a charge has been amended seven times since 2015.

“The last one they amended made it seven times they amended their charge, either reducing or increasing and the court will keep on striking some of them out,” Ejiofor said in the program monitored by our correspondent.

Recall that on June 28, Justice Binta Nyako of the court had dismissed a 2019 application announced by Kanu’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome SAN.

She had issued bench warrant against Kanu and revoked his bail following his long absence from court.

But that application wanted her to set aside those orders which will eventually result in his bail, but she refused it.

Ejiofor said at the program that the IPOB team is unsatisfied with the ruling, adding “we are challenging the ruling at the Court of Appeal.”

When asked why Mike Ozekhome SAN took over the case file in 2022, Ejiofor said the senior lawyer had been advising the IPOB legal team from the sidelines since 2015.

He added that while he is now leading the case before Justice Nyako, the case file has not been changed.

“You see, when you say you are changing a team, you are talking about different lawyer taking over the matter. No, we have been on this matter since 2015, learned silk, the Iroko of law, Mike Ozekhome SAN started heading the team and we are still using the same file, he has not departed. And let me say this to you, Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN has been working from sidelines in this case since 2015. He knows about the matter, so he is not a new person in the matter,” he said.