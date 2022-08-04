FG Approves $1.13bn To Boost Agric Marketing, Special Economic Zones In 11 States

103 SHARES Share Tweet

The Federal Government has approved the sum of $575m to improve agricultural marketing in 11 states.



The states are Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Kano, Katsina, Kogi, Kebbi, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Plateau and Sokoto.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Abubakar Mahmood, disclosed this at the ministerial media briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team on Thursday in Abuja.

He said another $538m was approved for special agricultural processing zones to support inclusive and sustainable agricultural development in Nigeria.

He said the $575m was allocated to improve rural access in other to strengthen the financing institutional base for effective development, maintenance and management of rural roads network.

Mahmood also disclosed that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has created about 3.6 million indirect jobs from N461.9bn worth of externally funded projects.

The project, he stated is currently being implemented in nine states of the federation namely Niger, Benue, Ogun, Ebonyi, Taraba and Anambra, Nasarawa, Kogi and Enugu.

The Minister also said that the government has recruited about 5,000 Agro Rangers that guide farmers against bandits, adding that have been deployed to different parts of the country.