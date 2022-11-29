FG Approves 14 Days Paternity Leave For Civil Servants

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The federal government has approved 14-day paternity leave for all civil servants in the country.

Advertisement

The development was contained in a circular with ref no: HCSF/SPSO/ODD/NCE/RR/650309/3, dated November 25, 2022, and issued by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoS), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan.

The development followed the proposal to grant paternity leave to workers which was presented by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

The paternity leave also covers fathers who adopt children not more than four months old.

The circular read: “Government has also approved Paternity Leave for serving male officers whose spouse delivers a baby.

Advertisement

“The period of leave shall be 14 working days and shall not be more than once in two years, and for a maximum of four children.

“Where the family of a male officer adopts a child under four months old, the officer will similarly enjoy Paternity Leave for a period of 14 working days.”

The circular titled, ‘Computation of Leave Based on Working Days and Approval of Paternity Leave in the Public Service’ was addressed to the Chief of Staff to the President, serving ministers, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Clerk to the National Assembly and Governor of CBN among others.

The approval is in line with the provisions of the Public Service Rules, 2021 Edition, that the computation of all leave shall be based on 14 working days, she said.

Yemi-Esan also said that the request for such leave shall be accompanied by the Expected Date of Delivery’s (EDD) report of the officer’s wife or evidence of approval of the adoption of the child by the relevant government bodies.

In addition, she said this decision is very important to help the newly-born or adopted baby properly bond with the father.