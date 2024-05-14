FG Approves 24bn For Construction Of Hostels In 36 Public Tertiary Institutions

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government has approved the sum of N24bn for the construction of hostels in 36 public tertiary institutions in the country.

The Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund(TETFund) Arc. Sonny Echono disclosed this on Tuesday during a One-Day Workshop on “Emerging Areas of Student Needs in Beneficiary Institutions” held in Abuja.

Echono explained that 12 of the beneficiary institutions selected from each of the six geopolitical zones will receive a N1bn allocation as equity contribution in partnership with private developers for the construction of the hostels.

While noting that the Fund was aware that some institutions might not be disposed to enter into the Public Partnership model, Echono disclosed that 24 institutions will receive the sum of N500m each for the construction of hostels through direct contract.

He noted that while the Fund and the government have tried over the years to build student hostels across the country, the government is overstretched and unable to meet the ever-increasing number of students enrolling into the various institutions annually.

He urged the heads of tertiary institutions to be open to involvement of the private sector under a Public Private Partnership arrangement to provide solutions to the student accommodation crises across institutions.

“I am pleased to inform you that the Africa Plus Partners in partnership with Akwa Ibom State University, will launch the construction of a 1, 600 capacity student hostel through the support of TETFund, tomorrow the 15th of May, 2024,” he said.

The TETFund boss also announced the introduction of Career Services Center in tertiary institutions aimed at ensuring the development of students careers and their employability.

Echono stated that due to the significant role that career centers play in the career development of students of tertiary education, the Fund took the decision to incorporate it in the 2024 disbursement guidelines.

“The centers provide information for students on trends in the job market, opportunities, and requisite skills as well as linkages with the employment industries including the alumni of the institutions.

“They provide students with tools for self-assessment to identify their interests, strengths, weaknesses and prospects. Career centers further provide counselling, guidance, and support to all students.

“They help organize and facilitate education programs, workshops, seminars, and other similar programs to equip students with relevant employability skills to assist them search for jobs.

“They provide transition resources by supporting resume building, application processes and interview preparation,” he said.

While speaking on teacher education in Nigeria, Echono also stated that the Fund is considering the reworking of the teaching practice funding template currently in use in the country.

He added that the Fund recently received a communication from the Federal Ministry of Education regarding the Presidential directive to TETFund on the support of teaching practice and the recommendations of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission regarding the teaching practice allowance, which now includes Faculties of Education in the Universities.

“It may lead to the reworking of the teaching practice funding template currently in use. The methodology employed in the computation of the allowance by the Fund and that of the Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission appear to be different, hence the need for harmonization to achieve shared acceptance.

“While the Fund, as approved by the Board of Trustees, provided a 3 days Duty Tour Allowance to supervisors, based on the civil service recommended rate and a transportation support based on grade levels, the Salaries and Wages Commission provides for the payment of monthly stipends to supervisors and students-teachers at approved rates irrespective of rank or grade level and without provision for transport,” he said.

Echono expressed hope that the Workshop will grant the stakeholder the opportunity to brainstorm over some of the identified areas of intervention that are highly beneficial to not only to the institutions, but to students who are the ultimate beneficiaries of all the interventions in the tertiary institutions.

The Workshop is attended by Vice Chancellor’s , Rectors and Provosts in Nigerian Tertiary Institutions, as well as Leaders of Academic Unions.