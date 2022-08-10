FG Approves Construction Of 18 New Secondary Schools Worth Over N400 Million

The Federal Government has approved the construction of 18 new secondary schools in each of the senatorial districts in the North East.

The new schools will cost the government N410,703,022.

This was disclosed in a Facebook post by Senator Ishaku Abbo, the Senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District of Adamawa State.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria through the North East Development Commission (NEDC), has approved the construction of one Mega Secondary School in each of the 18 Senatorial District Headquarters of the 18 North Eastern Senatorial districts.

“Due to the availability of the Adamawa State University (ADSU) and the Federal Polytechnic (FedPoly) in Mubi North, Lamorde ward of Mubi South was selected as the site for the construction of a mega secondary school in Mubi”, he stated.

According to the Senator, the contract was awarded to Dari Investments Nig. Ltd.

Senator Abbo also shared an image of the plan for the proposed school, adding that the project will be completed in 6 months.