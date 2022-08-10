FG Approves Construction Of 18 New Secondary Schools Worth Over N400 Million

Nigeria
By Munyal Manunyi

The Federal Government has approved the construction of 18 new secondary schools in each of the senatorial districts in the North East.

The new schools will cost the government N410,703,022.

This was disclosed in a Facebook post by Senator Ishaku Abbo, the Senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District of Adamawa State. 

RELATED
Nigeria

We’ll Not Allow ‘Insensitive Leaders’ Destroy Youths, Says UK Education Institute

Health

NIGERIA: 160 Million Residents At Risk Of Yellow Fever – WHO

“The Federal Government of Nigeria through the North East Development Commission (NEDC), has approved the  construction of one Mega Secondary School in each of the 18 Senatorial District Headquarters of the 18 North Eastern Senatorial districts.

“Due to the availability of the Adamawa State University (ADSU) and the Federal Polytechnic (FedPoly) in Mubi North, Lamorde ward of Mubi South was selected as the site for the construction of a mega secondary school in Mubi”, he stated.

According to the Senator, the contract was awarded to Dari Investments Nig. Ltd.

Senator Abbo also shared an image of the plan for the proposed school, adding that the project will be completed in 6 months.

You might also like

We’ll Not Allow ‘Insensitive Leaders’ Destroy Youths, Says UK…

Twitter Deal: Elon Musk Activates Plan B, Sells $6.9 Billion Worth Of Tesla Shares

Nnamdi Kanu’s International Counsel Writes UK High Commissioner Over…

Monarch Offers To Help Police To Probe LAUTECH Student, Hotelier’s Killing

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.