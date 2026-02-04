FG Approves Digital Platform For Fish Import Licences

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government has approved the digitisation of Nigeria’s fish import licensing process as part of broader efforts to enhance transparency, strengthen regulatory oversight, and boost domestic fish production.

The approval was given by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola, who also directed the Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture to fast-track the implementation of a digital licensing platform.

According to the Minister, the initiative aligns with President BolaTinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which emphasizes economic diversification, food security, job creation, and institutional reforms.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser, Dr. Bolaji Akinola, Oyetola described the move as a major reform aimed at repositioning Nigeria’s fisheries sector for sustainable growth and global competitiveness.

“The digitisation of fish import licensing is a major step towards eliminating administrative bottlenecks, improving transparency and ensuring that our regulatory processes align with global best practices,” the Minister said.

He explained that the new system would simplify procedures for genuine operators while strengthening government oversight, promoting accountability, and supporting efforts to expand local fish production.

Oyetola noted that the shift from manual to digital licensing would streamline application processes, minimise delays, eliminate duplication, and significantly reduce human interference and administrative inefficiencies.

He added that the automated platform would provide real-time data monitoring, enabling the Ministry to track import volumes accurately, assess supply gaps, and make evidence-based policy decisions in line with national food security priorities.

The Minister further stated that the digital system would ensure that only qualified and duly registered importers are granted licences, helping to curb illegal and unregulated fish importation, which has negatively impacted local aquaculture investments over the years.

Oyetola stressed that the reform is closely tied to the Ministry’s commitment to revitalising domestic fish production and reducing Nigeria’s reliance on imports.

“Nigeria has enormous potential to achieve pp importation,” he said.

“Our goal is to progressively reduce dependence on imported fish by strengthening local capacity, creating jobs, and supporting Nigerian fish farmers to thrive in a more competitive and well-regulated environment.”