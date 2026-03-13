FG Approves N4bn Grants For Tinubu Poly, Epe Varsity

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government has approved N2bn each as take-off grants for the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Federal Polytechnic in Abuja and the Federal University of Science and Technology, Epe in Epe, Lagos State.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, who disclosed this on Thursday during the inauguration of key officials appointed to lead the two institutions, said the grant is part of efforts to support institutions’ early operations.

Among those inaugurated were Prof. Nosiru Onibon, who will serve as the pioneer Rector of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Federal Polytechnic, Abuja; Prof. Adeola Oshikoya, who was appointed Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Science and Technology, Epe; and Dr Angela Ajala, who assumed office as Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Colleges of Education.

Alausa, said the newly created institutions were part of the Federal Government’s efforts to expand access to higher education and strengthen Nigeria’s capacity in science, technology and innovation. He also pointed out that the appointees were selected based records of academic achievements.

“Every child in this country deserves access to the highest quality education comparable to global standards. The appointees were carefully selected based on their record of service and achievements across Nigeria’s educational institutions.

Advertisement

“To whom much is given, much is expected. You have been chosen from millions of Nigerians to serve your country, and this recognition extends to your families as well,” Alausa said.

The minister also noted that the administration of President Bola Tinubu was focused on building a stronger education system capable of producing skilled manpower needed for national development.

He further explained that the N2bn take-off grants approved for each institution are meant to help the schools establish basic administrative and academic structures as they commence operations.

However, he urged the newly appointed officials to provide strong leadership that would shape the identity and long-term development of the institutions.

According to the minister, the Federal University of Science and Technology in Epe and the polytechnic in Abuja were strategically located to harness the economic potential and human resources available in the two regions.

Advertisement

He added that the institutions are expected to focus on areas such as technological innovation, renewable energy, climate change response, disaster risk management and other research fields relevant to national development.

Alausa further congratulated Ajala on her appointment as NCCE Executive Secretary, underscoring the relevance of teacher education to the development of the country’s education system.