FG Assures Police Of Prompt Fund Release Ahead 2026 Elections

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The Accountant-General of the Federation, Dr. Shamseldeen Ogunjimi, has assured the Nigeria Police Force of the Federal Government’s commitment to the prompt release of approved funds to support its operations, particularly ahead of the forthcoming off-season elections scheduled for June and August 2026.

Ogunjimi gave the assurance in Abuja on Monday during a courtesy visit by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Olatunji Rilwan Disu, to his office at the Treasury House, Garki.

He noted that the Nigeria Police Force plays a critical role in maintaining internal security and requires adequate financial support to effectively discharge its constitutional responsibilities.

According to him, the government remains committed to strengthening the operational capacity of the force, especially as preparations intensify for the electoral period, which he described as requiring “substantial logistical and security backing” to ensure smooth conduct.

He also advised the Inspector-General to sustain engagement with the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy to address outstanding financial obligations to the Police, warning that delays in funding could affect critical security operations nationwide.

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Earlier, Disu appealed for the swift release of outstanding funds, stressing that timely disbursement would enhance the Force’s preparedness for its constitutional duties, including securing the upcoming elections and ensuring a peaceful electoral process.

He reaffirmed the readiness of the Police to work closely with relevant institutions to guarantee credible and violence-free elections across the country.