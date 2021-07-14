FG Awards Dangote Group N309bn Road Contract

The Federal Executive Council has approved five road contracts worth N309.9bn to be handled by the Dangote Group.

Nigeria’s Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, revealed this during a media briefing after the council meeting on Wednesday.

He said the contract would cover five federal road projects of 274.9 kilometres under the Federal Government Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Policy.

The roads project awarded by the FEC are located between Bama and Banke in Borno State, the Nnamdi Azikiwe road in Kaduna State and the Deep Sea Port access road in Lagos.

It will also cover sections one and three in Lagos State through the Epe to Sagamu expressway.

Fashiola said, “Those five roads totaling 274.9 kilometres will cost N309,917,717,251.35 to be advanced by the Dangote Industries as tax credit.

“ The roads, specifically, are Bama to Banki in Borno State for N51.016 billion with a 49.153 kilometres; Dikwa to Gamboru-Ngala, 49.577 kilometres in Borno State for N55.504 billion; the Nnamdi Azikiwe Road, popularly known as Western Bypass in Kaduna, 21.477 kilometres, from Command Junction to Kawo, in the sum of N37.560 billion and the deep seaport access road sections 1 and 3 in Lagos State, through Epe to Shagamu Expressway, 54.24 kilometres, that links Lagos and Ogun States, in the sum of N85.838 billion; the Obele/Ilaro/Papalanto to Shagamu Road, 100 kilometres in Ogun State, in the sum of N79.996 billion.

“Council considered and approved this memorandum, to facilitate the construction of 274 kilometres of concrete roads. So, this will be the largest single award of concrete roads ever undertaken by the government of Nigeria in one award.”