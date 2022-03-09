FG Bans Foreigners From Purchasing Agric Produce Directly From Farmers

The Federal Executive Council has banned foreigners and their representatives from purchasing agricultural produce directly from farms.

The policy will ensure that Nigerian farmers are protected from cheating during the purchase of their produce, the Federal Government said on Wednesday.

The new regime allows only licensed and duly registered local buying agents to buy produce directly from farmers in the country.

“The Federal Executive Council (FEC) today approved a Ban on foreigners and their representatives purchasing agricultural produce at the farm gate,” the FG announced in a tweet.

The government added, “Henceforth, only licensed and duly registered local buying agents can now buy produce directly from farmers in Nigeria.

“As part of the FEC approval, the Attorney-General will draft a law that will be sent to NASS to support the implementation of the new P

policy.

“We will also use Commodity Associations, to which the farmers belong, to ensure effective implementation.”

Niyi Adebayo, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, said foreigners are fond of going to the farm gates to buy produce from the farmers at very low prices.

Adebayo revealed that he presented another memo to the FEC for the approval of a trade policy action plan titled, “unleashing Nigeria’s development potentials through trade and investment”.

He said, “So, the action plan aims to utilise the existing national trade policy to facilitate effective use of international trade and investment as tools for economic growth and poverty reduction in the country.

“So, we’ve got approval from Council today to engage with all the ministries, departments and agencies involved in trade and revenue generation, and also the organized private sector and civil society organisations to ensure a successful implementation of the trade policy action plan.”