FG Begins Construction Of Oil Museum 64 Years After Crude Oil Discovery

The Nigeria government working closely with Bayelsa State and Shell Nigeria have started the establishment of an Oil and Gas Museum and Research Center in Oloibiri, Bayelsa State.

This is coming exactly 64 years after the discovery of crude oil in commercial quantity in the town.

The project is being promoted by four key institutions, namely the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, the Petroleum Technology Development Fund, Shell Petroleum and Development Company and the Bayelsa State Government.

Launched on Tuesday the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, inaugurated the project committee and also set a delivery timeline.

Speaking at the virtual launch, the Minister stated that the Oil and Gas Museum and Research Center presented a unique opportunity to correct a historical oversight.

He noted that the museum would preserve the heritage and developments in the oil sector, similar to what is obtainable in other oil producing nations.

Outlining the project execution plan, the minister said the project would be fast-tracked, with pre-construction activities lasting for eight months while actual construction would be completed within 36 months from the date of commencement.

Recalling that the project had been on the drawing board for over three decades, the Minister commended President Muhammadu Buhari for granting his approval in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

According to him “Mr. President approved the establishment of the Oloibiri Museum and Research Center as part of his signature programs that would leave behind enduring legacies and impact the Oil and Gas Community, the people of the Niger Delta, and indeed the country.”

Providing details of the project, the Minister stated that it consists of the construction of a Museum where historic developments, data, equipment, and tools used in the Nigerian oil and gas industry will be stored for posterity.

The project also includes the construction of a functional Research Center where prototypes can be tested and validated in fulfillment of the requirement for approval of new technologies.

He expressed hope that the Research facility will close a major gap in the nation’s quest for home grown technology inputs required to service Exploration and Production activities in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

Providing further insight into the project, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Wabote Simbi explained that PTDF would contribute 40 per cent of the project cost while NCDMB and Shell would provide 30 per cent and 20 per cent respectively.

Bayelsa State Government, he added would provide the balance of ten per cent.

He listed some of the socio –economic benefits of the project to include creating Nigeria’s hub for Oil and gas artefacts, attracting petro- tourism, retention of history and dissemination of knowledge, opportunity to bring change and socio-economic development to Oloibiri.

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri assured that the state government would support the project by providing the enabling environment for its success and sustenance.