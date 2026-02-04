FG Begins Full Biometric Verification In TVET Centres

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Ministry of Education has commenced full enforcement of biometric attendance verification across all centres participating in the Federal Government’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Programme.

The move is to strengthen transparency, accountability, and effective service delivery.

The enforcement, which took effect from February 1, 2026 follows a circular issued in December 2025 directing all TVET Training Centres to procure and deploy biometric attendance systems for real-time monitoring.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Boriowo Folasade, the ministry said the biometric verification is now the sole approved method for validating attendance under the TVET Programme.

It added that consequently, all payments to training centres and monthly stipends to trainees are now processed strictly on the basis of verified biometric attendance records.

The ministry also warned that any training centre that fails to comply with the requirement will not be eligible for payment, and its trainees will likewise forfeit their monthly stipends.

It further stated, “Training Centres were earlier notified that continued non-compliance would result in removal from the programme, with affected trainees redeployed to fully compliant centres.

“The Ministry reiterates that compliance with biometric attendance verification is mandatory and non-negotiable, as it safeguards public funds and ensures that programme benefits reach their intended beneficiaries.”

The ministry said it will continue to welcome new training centres interested in participating in the TVET Programme.

It further urged prospective centres to obtain accreditation from the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), noting applications can also be completed via the NBTE TVET portal.

The government also urged students that enrolled in the TVET Programme to confirm that their Training Centres have fully complied with the biometric verification requirement in order to avoid any disruption to their monthly stipends.

Complaints and requests for assistance are to be submitted through the official TVET support platform available on the portal.

The ministry said it remains committed to strengthening the integrity of the TVET Programme and ensuring that public resources are deployed transparently, responsibly, and efficiently to empower Nigerian youth and drive national development.