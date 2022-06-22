FG Begins Recruitment Process For Substantive Accountant General

…Bars Directors Undergoing Disciplinary Proceedings From Applying For AGF Position

Thirty-six days after the arrest of the former Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for his involvement in N80bn scam, the federal government has commenced the recruitment process of a substantive Accountant General.

The approval for the recruitment was given by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Head of Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan.

In a circular dated June 21, with reference number HCSF/PS/CMO/193/03, all Accountants in the mainstream Federal Civil Service in the pool of Accountant General of the Federation who have attained the position of Substantive Director (Salary Grade 17) on or before 1st January 2020 and are not retiring from the service earlier than 31st December 2024 have been asked to participate in the exercise.

However, the circular obtained by THE WHISTLER stated that Officers undergoing disciplinary proceedings are excluded from the exercise.

It reads, “Following the approval of Mr. President. the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation is commencing the process of the appointment of a substantive Accountant General of the Federation from eligible Directors (Accountant) in the pool of Accountant General of the Federation.

“Consequently, all Accountants in the mainstream Federal Civil Service in the pool of Accountant General of the Federation who have attained the position of Substantive Director (Salary Grade 17) on or before 1* January 2020 and are not retiring from the service earlier than 31st December 2024 are eligible to participate in the exercise.

“Officers undergoing disciplinary proceedings are however excluded from the exercise. Permanent Secretaries are therefore requested to forward the following to facilitate the process: List of eligible Directors on SGL. 17; confidential and personal files of all eligible Directors; five copies of Curriculum Vital of each of the eligible Directors; brief on each of the eligible Directors in the attached format to be produced in Microsoft Word and in both Hard (5 copies} and soft copies.”

The circular stated that all the required documents must get to the office of the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office (CMO), Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation on or before 4:00pm on Wednesday July 6, 2022.

THE WHISTLER had reported that Idris was arrested on May 16, 2022, in connection with a series of frauds that was initially thought to be N80bn.

Three days after his arrest, Idris was suspended by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, to enable him to face his probe.

During his interrogation, Idris was said to have mentioned names, companies, and a huge amount of money which is currently under probe.

He also made confessional statements and provided traces of funds, withdrawals, and deposits in local and foreign currencies.

This led to the arrest of the former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, and the Chairman and Managing Director of Finex Professional, Anthony Yaro, by the EFCC last week.

Following his arrest, President Muhammadu Buhari on May 20th approved the appointment of Anamekwe Chukwunyere Nwabuoku as the Acting Accountant-General of the Federation.

But it was learnt that the acting-AGF, Anamekwe Nwabuoku, who was appointed after Ahmed Idris’ suspension is also under surveillance concerning accusations of financial impropriety.

The allegations against him include overpayment to himself while serving in previous ministries and agencies.

He was also alleged to have perpetrated fraud through the Government Integrated Financial Management System used to pay salaries of Federal Government staff.