FG Blames Poor Power Supply On Gas Constraints, Plants Shutdown

The Federal Government on Thursday expressed worry over the prolonged power outage in some parts of the country, blaming the development on the breakdown of some National Integrated Power Plants supplying electricity to the national grid.

The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, via his twitter handle on Thursday said that the affected plants include Sapele, Afam, Olonrunsogo, Omotosho, Ibom, Egbin, Alaoji, and Ihovbor.

He noted that while the Jebba Power Plant was shut down for annual maintenance, the Shiroro Power Plant has water management problems.

Seven other integrated power plants – Geregu, Sepele, Omotosho, Gbarain, Omuku, Paras, and Alaoji – are also experiencing gas constraints.

The Minister assured that efforts were ongoing to restore the National grid to its previous historical levels and exceed that.

He said, “I sincerely regret the recent power outages across the nation and the difficulties it has brought with it.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria had said that 5,584.40MW was generated by the power sector in January.