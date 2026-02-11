FG Bows To Pressure, Suspends Sachet Alcohol Ban

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government on Wednesday directed the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to suspend all enforcement actions relating to the proposed ban on sachet alcohol and 200ml PET bottle alcoholic products.

The government also ordered NAFDAC to immediately halt the sealing of factories and warehouses over the issue.

The Special Adviser on Public Affairs to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Terrence Kuanum, disclosed this directive in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Kuanum, the order followed a joint intervention by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Office of the National Security Adviser, which raised concerns over the security implications of continued enforcement in the absence of a fully implemented National Alcohol Policy.

The statement read partly, “Accordingly, all actions, decisions, or enforcement measures relating to the ongoing ban on sachet alcohol are to be suspended pending the final consultations and implementation of the National Alcohol Policy and the issuance of a final directive.”

Advertisement

He further stated that despite the fact that the National Alcohol Policy had been signed by the Federal Ministry of Health in line with the directive of President Bola Tinubu, both offices insisted that NAFDAC must refrain from all enforcement measures until the policy is fully implemented and further directives are issued.

The government listed such measures to include factory shutdowns, warehouse sealing, and public emphasis on the sachet alcohol ban.

It added that the continued sealing of warehouses and what it described as a “de facto ban” on sachet alcohol products, without a harmonised policy framework, was already causing economic disruptions and posing security risks, particularly due to its impact on jobs, supply chains and informal distribution networks nationwide.

Kuanum pointed out that the position reinforced an earlier directive issued by the SGF’s office in December 2025, which suspended all actions relating to the proposed ban pending consultations and a final decision.

He also noted that the SGF’s office had also received a letter from the House of Representatives Committee on Food and Drugs Administration and Control dated November 13, 2025, raising concerns over NAFDAC’s proposed enforcement actions and referencing existing resolutions of the National Assembly on the issue.

Advertisement

The letter, referenced NASS/10/HR/CT.53/77 and signed by the Deputy Chairman of the committee, Hon. Uchenna Okonkwo, raised concerns over NAFDAC’s proposed enforcement actions and drew attention to existing resolutions of the National Assembly on the issue.

However, the Federal Government said it was reviewing legislative resolutions, public health considerations, economic implications and national interest factors surrounding the matter.

According to the government, the involvement of the National Security Adviser showed that the issue had gone beyond regulatory concerns, warning that premature enforcement without coordinated policy implementation could destabilise communities, worsen unemployment and trigger security challenges.

It further assured Nigerians and industry stakeholders that a final decision would be communicated after consultations and inter-agency coordination, in the interest of public health, economic stability and national security.

Recall that NAFDAC, in a survey conducted in collaboration with the Distillers and Blenders Association of Nigeria (DIBAN), revealed that 54.3 per cent of persons under 18 years buy alcoholic beverages often in sachets or small PET bottles themselves from various sources.

It insisted that access to alcohol by children can be limited if pack sizes that can be easily concealed are not available.