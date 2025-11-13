FG Breaks New Ground With CBT Promotion Exam For 6,000 Directors

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has conducted a computer-based test (CBT) for 6,000 Directorate cadre staff of the Federal Civil Service Commission.

The examination, which took place on Thursday, was held at the JAMB CBT center in Kogo, Bwari Area Council, Abuja, for candidates in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking to journalists during the exercise on Thursday, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said the exam was also conducted for candidates in the United Kingdom, United States, India, and Egypt.

“This is a bold initiative by the Federal Civil Service Commission, and I’m not surprised because of their visionary leadership. Many people were apprehensive about using computers, but our system allows alternative routes. Once you know how to use a cell phone, you’ll be able to write our examination successfully,” Oloyede said.

He commended the Federal Civil Service Commission for taking the bold step, saying it would help reduce apprehension about using computers.

“Once you know how to use your cell phone, you’ll be able to write our examination successfully because it’s just A B C and you don’t need to touch the mouse. This examination is taking place not only within Nigeria, it’s also taking place in four countries across the world. It’s taking place in the UK, US, India and in Egypt.

These are the four countries we have deployed our personnel.

“I believe that with what the Federal Civil Service Commission is doing, people will be less apprehensive about using computer because when I came into the hall, I could see apprehension, but by the time they saw what the instruction was and so on, I asked so many of them any question they were just smiling.

“So, I think we should not be afraid of things that we do not know rather we should confront them. I want to appreciate once again the leadership of the Federal Civil Service Commission for taking this bold step,” he said.

Also speaking, the Commissioner representing FCT and Niger on the Federal Civil Service Commission, Dr. Hussaini Adamu, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the examination.

“The exercise has been excellent. It shows JAMB’s experience over the decades. The candidates were initially apprehensive, but they are now happy with the process,” he said.

Adamu praised JAMB for conducting the exam efficiently, citing the transparency of the process, which includes CCTV cameras monitoring the halls remotely.

“The halls have CCTV cameras that is watching remotely. The systems are working. The environment is conducive. The temperature using the air conditioners is okay and then the process is such that when they come before going into the hall there is a place where they are kept and it is secured.

“It’s a beautiful exercise and the outcome of the ones of yesterday and the first batch of today is good. I commend the JAMB for being able to conduct this exercise in this manner with dignity of service,” he said.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, Prof. Adetunji Olaopa, said this was the first time the commission used CBT for promotion exams.

He expressed satisfaction with the outcome, saying the commission had partnered with JAMB due to their experience.

“We are happy with the success recorded. It was a bold move, but we are confident in JAMB’s ability to deliver,” he said.

Olaopa added that the commission would consider expanding the CBT format to other locations following the success of the pilot exercise.