FG Budgets N10.6bn For Distribution Of COVID-19 Vaccine

34 SHARES Share Tweet

The Federal Government has budgeted N10.6 billion for the logistics and distribution of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to 36 states of the country plus the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Also, about N1.4 billion was budgeted for the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and the sum of N373m was set aside for the purchase of Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) kits.

The information was contained in a document titled, ‘Estimated Budget for States Rollout of COVID-19 Vaccines (end-to-end),’ presented to the members of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) on Thursday.

Governors of the 36 state had met with the representatives of the Federal Ministry of Health on Thursday, to discuss appropriate measures for the successful distribution of the COVID-29 vaccines among others.

The document which was obtained by The Punch Newspaper showed that a sum of N685.4 million will be allocated to Kano given its 44 LGAs and Lagos will receive N558.6 million for the distribution of vaccines across the state as an epicentre of the virus.

Also, Kastina will receive about N476 million; Oyo, N396.3 million; Bayelsa N121 million respectively.

The budget was made through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, (NPHCDA) and is expected to reach the 774 LGAs and five area councils of the FCT.

Recall that the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire told the Senate on December 22 last year that the FG should earmark about N400 billion to vaccinate 70 per cent of Nigeria’s population.

But the Senate demanded that he brought a detailed breakdown of the budget before putting it into consideration.

Nigeria had received its first batch of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday from the COVAX facility and as of Saturday, President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo had received their COVID-19 vaccine jab.