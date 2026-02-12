FG Commissions N2.18bn Road, Bridge Projects In Gombe

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government has inaugurated a series of emergency and special intervention projects in Gombe State, covering road repairs and bridges, at a total cost of N2,179,894,035.47.

The projects commissioned include: the reinstatement of failed shoulders and washouts between Km 20+800 and Km 35+700 along the Gombe–Biu/Wulfit Road by Threem Plus Integrated Enterprises Ltd, at a contract sum of N1,460,045,383.79.

The works, which commenced on 8 February 2024 and were completed in April 2024, involved reinstating 2.96 km of eroded shoulders and repairing 900 m of failed carriageway; and the reinstatement of failed shoulders and washouts between Km 6+900 and Km 7+170 along the Gombe Bypass Road, at a contract sum of N463,330,815.63.

The project, also includes the repairs of three bridges—Kumo Bridge (Km 41+000), Taba Bridge (Km 105+000), and Kwarge Bridge (Km 115+000) along the Gombe–Numan Road, at a contract sum of N256,518,837.05.

The Federal Controller of Works, Gombe State, Engr. Jahun Baffa Mohmmed,

noted that interventions have transformed previously impassable roads into motorable and safer routes, significantly reducing accident risks and improving traffic flow across the state.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Gombe State Council, Faruk Muazu, who commissioned the projects at different locations, commended President Bola Tinubu and the Minister for prioritising Gombe State in the Federal Government’s road rehabilitation agenda.