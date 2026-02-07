FG Commissions Over N1bn Emergency Culvert, Road Projects In Plateau

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government on Saturday commissioned emergency culvert and road projects worth over N1bn in Plateau State.

One of the commissioned projects was the reinstatement of an embankment washout, culvert and bridge at Kwande, along the Shendam–Lafia Road.

The project was awarded to Mainstream Contractors Nigeria Limited at a contract sum of N824,614,493.75.

Speaking, the Federal Controller of Works in the state, Engr Jubril Saibu, said the project was executed as an emergency intervention to address severe erosion and restore motorability on the vital corridor.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau State Council, Mrs Ayuku Pwaspo,

commissioned the project.

Also commissioned was a second emergency project involving the repairs of a double-cell box culvert and asphalt overlay along the Shendam–Ibi Road, executed at a cost of N200,237,584.00.

The road users, Mohammed Lawal and Markson Kopmang, expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for the interventions.

Lawal said the road had become almost impassable before the repairs, noting that the project would significantly ease movement and economic activities.

On his part, Kopmang described the intervention as timely, adding that commuters were excited by the improvement.

During the national media tour to the state, the team also inspected the ongoing Lafia–Shendam Road project from Poeship to Ngotuguut in Shendam Local Government Area.

The project was awarded in 2024 to Triacta Nigeria Limited at a contract sum of N16.303bn, with a completion period of 16 months.

Saibu said the project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Also, the Project Manager, Mr Nakhle Abou, assured of accelerated delivery.

Speaking on behalf of the benefiting communities, Mr Tsenpet Martins Yitnoe, said residents never imagined that a major road of such magnitude would pass through their area.

He thanked the Federal Government and pledged the community’s commitment to providing adequate security for the project.

Another project inspected was the rehabilitation of the Babban Lamba–Sharam Road, being handled by Messrs RRC Construction Limited.

The 44-kilometre flexible pavement road, currently at about 15 per cent completion, links Sharam, Dungun, Lamgshi, Garam and Babban Lamba villages.

The contract was awarded in 2018 at a sum of N19.392bn.