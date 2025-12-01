FG Constitutes Committee To Tackle Hospital Power Outages

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government on Monday inaugurated an Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee (IMSC) for the newly established Nigeria Power for Health Initiative (NPHI) to enhance electricity supply in health facilities in the country.

Speaking at the inauguration in Abuja on Monday, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako, said the initiative was a major push to end decades of unpredictable electricity supply in hospitals.

He said that the initiative represents President Bola Tinubu’s directive to harmonise national efforts and deliver sustainable, round-the-clock power to hospitals.

Salako described energy insufficiency in health facilities as an emergency and a major disruptor of health services.

He said that erratic electricity contributes to preventable deaths, particularly of women and children during labour when power cuts interrupt life-saving procedures.

He said NPHI, jointly led by the ministries of health and power, would coordinate all health-sector electrification projects under a unified framework that leverages government, private-sector and development partner resources.

“The task before us is enormous, but this initiative is a foundational step toward ensuring no Nigerian is left in the dark as they seek healthcare,” the minister said.

He recalled that the initiative emerged from the first National Dialogue on Power in the health sector, held earlier in the year, during which stakeholders recommended a permanent, sector-specific coordination mechanism.

“Tinubu subsequently approved the establishment of NPHI and directed ministries and agencies to align efforts,’’ he said.

According to Salako, the committee will provide strategic oversight, mobilise financing, strengthen governance, and ensure accountability for progress under the NPHI.

He said that NPHI would operate through four key structures.

He said that the committee would be chaired by the minister of state for health and co-chaired by the minister of power.

“The Inter-Agency Technical Committee (IATC) will drive technical planning, while the Project Delivery Unit (PDU) will coordinate daily implementation.

“At the facility level, Facility Energy Management Committees will ensure sustainability in hospitals,” he said.

He added that the objectives of NPHI include standardising clean-energy solutions for hospitals, strengthening public-private partnerships, building technical manpower for health-energy systems, and promoting transparent reporting.

“This is not just another committee work. It is a call to duty to save women and children whose lives depend on reliable power in our hospitals.

“It is a response to the hopes and aspirations of every health worker who deserves a conducive environment with functional equipment,” he said.

The minister expressed appreciation to President Tinubu, the Coordinating Minister of Health, Professor Muhammad Pate, and the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, for supporting the initiative.

He also recognised the role of development partners, including the World Bank, and private-sector organisations working on health facility electrification.

“NPHI is part of the broader Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Initiative, which aims to expand access to quality care and advance Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

“On behalf of Mr President, I hereby inaugurate the Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee of the Nigeria Power for Health Initiative,” he declared.