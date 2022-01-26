FG Deactivates Int’l Passports Of 200 Nigerians

The Federal Government has reportedly deactivated international passports of 200 Nigerians for allegedly sabotaging efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The affected persons were said to have either presented fake COVID-19 test results, vaccination cards or submitted false travel information while traveling into the country.

Professor Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

“We have submitted the first 200 names of individuals who have failed to present themselves at the mobile courts to the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) and their passports have been deactivated for a period of one year,” said Abayomi.

According to the commissioner, the passport numbers of the affected persons would be published in newspapers while the government would go after more defaulters.

“We encourage all those who have received a text message to present themselves at the mobile court to avoid these sanctions the Commissioner stated.

“It has come to the notice of the State Government that certain returning passengers present themselves at the airport either with fake COVID-9 PCR tests or fake vaccination cards or registering as children under 10 years to bypass the National guidelines or providing false COVID related information.

“These acts will not be tolerated as they represent the main catalyst of all the four waves which have had a major impact on the State public health systems and the economy.

“Whilst we understand that it may not have been the fault of passengers but facilitated by unscrupulous individuals assisting them, we have taken a decision not to submit their passports for deactivation by the Presidential Steering Committee, in the first instance, but give them an opportunity to present themselves at our mobile court to defend themselves and help identify where they are obtaining the fake documents if applicable,” he said.