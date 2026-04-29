FG Declares Friday Public Holiday

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The Federal Government has declared Friday, May 1, 2026 as a public holiday to celebrate this year’s International Workers Day.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced this in a statement by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Magdalene Ajani.

The minister commended Nigerian workers for their hardwork and dedication to national development, noting that their efforts are essential for the nation’s growth and prosperity.

He also encouraged workers to be patriotic, productive, and dedicated to their duties for the country’s sustainable development.

Tunji-Ojo said the Federal Government remains committed to supporting the welfare and security of all workers and creating a favorable environment for economic growth.

He further urged all Nigerians to remain peaceful and law-abiding, and use the occasion to reflect on the importance of unity and hardwork in building the nation.