FG Declares May 1 Public Holiday For Workers’ Day Celebration

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, May 1, as a public holiday to commemorate this year’s Workers’ Day.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on behalf of the Federal Government.

In a statement released on Tuesday in Abuja by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Aishetu Gogo Ndayako, Tunji-Ojo emphasized the importance of excellence, efficiency, and equity in all aspects of labour.

He reiterated the administration’s dedication, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to nurturing a culture of innovation, productivity, and inclusivity in workplaces across the nation.

Tunji-Ojo underlined the importance of this year’s theme, which focuses on ensuring safety and health at work in a changing climate. He reassured the public of the Federal Government’s commitment to prioritizing the safety and well-being of all citizens.

He said, “In alignment with this year’s theme, which focuses on ensuring safety and health at work in a changing climate, I wish to state that the Federal Government remains steadfast in its resolve to prioritise the safety and well-being of all citizens.

“Let me reaffirm Mr. President’s commitment to providing a conducive environment for work, where every worker can thrive and contribute meaningfully to national development”.

The minister called for proactive measures to address the adverse effects of climate change through collaborative efforts in implementing sustainable practices and policies. He urged Nigerians to uphold the principles of integrity, diligence, and compassion in nation-building.

Expressing appreciation for the contributions of workers, Tunji-Ojo called for collective action to create a conducive environment for all workers to thrive and contribute meaningfully to national development. He encouraged citizens to remain dedicated to the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.