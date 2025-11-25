FG Denies Banning Open Grazing

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government has debunked reports circulating in some media outlets claiming that open grazing has been banned nationwide.

The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, clarified this on Tuesday at the inauguration of an ultramodern Veterinary Hospital in Yola.

He said such a policy had been announced, adding, ” the government is instead implementing a gradual, well-structured transition from open grazing to modern ranching systems.”

The minister explained that Nigeria currently had 273 gazetted grazing reserves covering over 4.5 million hectares.

“The Federal Government is working closely with the state governments to revitalise, equip, and make these reserves conducive for pastoralists and other livestock operators,” he said.

Mukhtar stated that the transition plan does not abolish open grazing overnight but provides viable alternatives that support productivity, reduce conflicts, and promote a sustainable livestock ecosystem.

According to him, pastoralists, like every other economic group, require a structured business environment.

“The grazing reserves provided by law are meant to serve as business premises for all livestock activities.

“Our responsibility is to upgrade these reserves and facilitate their proper utilisation”, he said.

The minister urged the public to disregard misleading reports and rely on official government communication channels for accurate information on livestock development policies.