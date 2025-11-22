FG Denies Nationwide Closure Of Schools

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Ministry of Education has urged the public to disregard a report circulating on social media platforms alleging that schools nationwide have been directed to close from November 24, 2025.

The ministry said the message is false, misleading, and did not originate from the Federal Government, the Federal Ministry of Education or any state Ministry of Education or any recognised security agency.

In a statement on Saturday by the Ministry’s Director, Press and Public Relations, Folasade Boriowo, the federal government advised that the public should rely strictly on verified information.

“The public is strongly advised to rely strictly on verified information issued through the following official channels: The Federal Government, The Federal Ministry of Education, State Governments and State Ministries of Education and Recognised security agencies,” the statement read.

It further urged members of the public to always verify the authenticity of information before circulating it in order to curb the spread of misinformation.

This clarification follows the Federal Government’s announcement on Friday ordering the closure of 41 federal secondary schools in high-risk areas following abductions of school children in Niger and Kebbi States.