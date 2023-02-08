FG Directs NMDPRA To Sanction Oil Marketers Involved In Petrol Racketeering

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government on Wednesday directed the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority to sanction any oil marketer involved in the racketeering of petroleum products.

This is just as it blamed oil marketers who engage in racketeering activities for being responsible for the rising cost and scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit in parts of the country.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, revealed these while briefing State House correspondents on the outcome of the Federal Executive Council.

The meeting was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

Sylva said although the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited has ensured the supply of fuel nationwide, challenges persist at distribution points.

He explained that the ministry had issued directives to end racketeering which has led to soaring fuel prices. But those directives have not been obeyed, even as supply bottlenecks persist.



The petroleum minister insisted that PMS is now available nationwide, blaming the scarcity on factors outside the control of his Ministry.

However, he said the distribution challenge would not hinder the February 25 and March 11 election.

Sylva said the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd has assured the Independent National Electoral Commission that petroleum products would be available for the exercise.