FG Disburses N20000 Grant Each To 250 Abia Women

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The Abia State Government and the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development have flagged off the Federal Government Cash Grant for Rural Women in Abia State.

The event was conducted at the Michael Okpara auditorium Umuahia on Friday March 5, 2021.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, who was represented by the deputy governor, Ude Okochukwu, said the cash grant is to empower rural women.

The governor thanked the president on his promise to lift 100 million Nigerians from poverty, stressing that the grant is part of actions to fulfil that pledge.

The governor maintained that the cash injection is aimed at boosting the livelihood of the rural women.

The governor advised the women to use the cash judiciously in their businesses to ensure growth which will benefit them and the government at large.

He also assured the federal government and all agencies that the state government is always ready to partner in the overall interest of Abia and Nigeria.

Governor Ikpeazu appreciated president Buhari on all the poverty alleviation programs of the federal government which include the N-Power, School Feeding Program, among others.

The state focal person, Social Investment Program, SIP, Abia State, Hon Chinenye Nwogu, said the strategic partnership between the Federal Government and the Abia State government is a necessary step to ensure that people at all levels benefit from the government.

He said; ” the governor and his vice has placed Abians in a place that they are able to access and implement federal government’s support.

“This Cash Grant could not have come at a better time than when people are battling with the pandemic and during the season when womanhood are celebrated.”

He also mentioned that the Federal Government has paid over N600M cash transfer to Nigerians, injected about N450M to the school feeding program, adding that the monies go directly to women who serve as cooks in primary schools.

Beneficiaries of the cash grant are from all the 17 Local government’s in the state.

Speaking to our correspondent at the event, one of the beneficiaries, Princess Ngozi Nwaguru, said it was the first time women with disabilities were benefiting from such grant.