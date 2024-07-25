FG Distributes Rice Processing Machines To Women In Bauchi State.

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye on Thursday flagged off the cash transfer programme and distribution of rice processing machines to women in Bauchi State.

Ohaneye during the flag-off ceremony said the rice processing machines would be distributed to women as empowerment tools to tackle and address the plight and sufferings of women.

Advertisement

She said the machines have been sent to 16 states of the federation for women’s empowerment, which is also an effort to address food insecurity by the Tinubu-led administration.

She said, “I am focusing on women’s empowerment. I want less talking and less advocacies, I don’t want consultancy at all, you consulted enough without any outcome.

“So let’s focus on what was consulted before so that Nigerian masses will breathe fresh air as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said the first time he came to office.

“And again, I want agriculture; I want women to feed their children so that as we partner with the army, we can also partner with some Chinese companies to enable us to get seedlings for our women.”

Advertisement

The Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, represented by the Deputy Governor, Mohammed Jatau, said the plan to empower women through the implementation of conditional cash transfer demonstrated the government’s unwavering commitment towards the empowerment of women.

He said, “I am happy to inform you that my government has recorded tremendous achievement towards supporting this vulnerable groups with skills acquisition materials like sewing and embroidery machines, pop-corn making machines, grinding machines, and hairdressing machines, among others”.

On the implementation of the Nigeria for Women Project, Mohammed said his administration has keyed into the project aimed at supporting women to actualise their potential and assured to work with the implementing agencies to ensure that women folks in Bauchi benefited maximally from the project.