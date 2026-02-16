FG Donates N5bn To Victims Of Singa Market Fire In Kano

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government has donated N5bn to traders affected by the recent fire outbreak at Singa Market in Kano, providing immediate relief to hundreds of victims whose goods and shops were destroyed.

The donation was announced on Monday by Vice-President Kashim Shettima during a sympathy visit to the market following last week’s inferno, which razed large sections of the commercial hub and caused losses estimated at billions of naira.

Describing the incident as a national tragedy, Shettima said the destruction was not only a setback for Kano State but for the entire country, given the market’s importance to regional trade.

The vice-president, accompanied by the governors of Jigawa, Kebbi and Imo states, offered prayers for the affected traders and called for measures to prevent similar disasters in the future.

Speaking on behalf of the traders, Chairman of the Singer Market Traders Association, Junaid Zakari, thanked the Federal Government for what he described as a timely and generous intervention.

He assured that the funds would be used responsibly to support victims and help restore business activities in the historic market.