FG Draws $6.44bn Foreign Capital In Q4 2025 – NBS

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Nigeria recorded total capital importation of $6,443.48 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting a 26.61 per cent increase from $5,089.16 million recorded in the same period of 2024.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released the latest Capital Importation report on Wednesday, which also showed a quarter-on-quarter rise of 7.13 per cent from $6,014.77 million recorded in Q3 2025. This indicates continued inflows of foreign capital into the country.

A breakdown of the data shows that portfolio investment remained the largest component, accounting for $5,490.00 million or 85.14 per cent of total capital importation during the quarter.

Foreign Direct Investment contributed $357.80 million, representing 5.55 per cent, while other investments amounted to $599.65 million, equivalent to 9.31 per cent of total inflows.

Within portfolio investments, money market instruments attracted $3,080.00 million, while bonds accounted for $1,970.00 million, showing a strong preference for short-term and fixed-income instruments among investors.

Sectoral distribution indicates that the banking sector received the largest share of foreign capital, with inflows of $3,850.00 million, representing 59.75 per cent of the total.

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The financing sector followed with $1,940.00 million, accounting for 30.15 per cent, while the production/manufacturing sector attracted $308.93 million, or 4.79 per cent. Other sectors, including telecommunications, agriculture, and oil and gas, received smaller amounts, highlighting the concentration of capital in financial services.

By country of origin, the United Kingdom led with $3,730.00 million, representing 57.94 per cent of total inflows. The United States contributed $837.91 million (13.00 per cent), and South Africa accounted for $516.96 million (8.02 per cent). Belgium and Mauritius also featured among the top contributors, reflecting continued reliance on established financial hubs.

On a bank-by-bank basis, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc recorded the highest capital importation at $2,230.00 million, accounting for 34.58 per cent of total inflows. Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Ltd followed with $1,850.00 million (28.75 per cent), and Citibank Nigeria Ltd attracted $840.72 million (13.05 per cent).

Other banks, including Access Bank, Rand Merchant Bank, and First City Monument Bank, recorded moderate inflows.

The data indicates that foreign investors continue to favour liquid and financial instruments, particularly in the banking and financing sectors, while Foreign Direct Investment into the real sector remains comparatively low.