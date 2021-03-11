34 SHARES Share Tweet

The Federal Government has replaced the N-Power platform with National Social Investment Management System as the new platform to administer the programme, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, has said.

Farouq disclosed this on Thursday during the launch of the Batch C N-Power Programme in Abuja.

The programme which attracted five million applicants in less than two months last year would require a mandatory online test being part of the selection process.

The Batch C programme will run for 12 months while successful applicants would be paid N30,000 stipend.

Farouq said, “The N-Power programme will now be administered through the NASIMS which cuts across the whole value chain of other programmes under the Ministry.

“The programme is now positioned to be more strategic through the NASIMS. Beneficiaries will now be able to get more from the programme, and experience a seamless verification process as well as an efficient transition and exit management plan through the NASIMS.”

The minister said beneficiaries are expected to log onto http://nasims.gov.ng to take their test and subsequently carry out the process.

Also the new dedicated email address for complaints and enquiries is [email protected], the ministry said.

Farouq said, “The Ministry has taken stringent steps to ensure that the registration and verification as well as the onboarding process will be carried out online and on a centralised system.

“Based on the implementation of these SIPs since 2016, the programmes are undergoing restructuring to maximise their impact and deliver more socioeconomic benefits to the poor and vulnerable in the society.”

She noted that the programme provides young Nigerians with opportunities to over 500,000 Nigerians.