FG Equipping Students To Be Job Creators, Not Seekers—Echono

Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Executive Secretary, Arch. Sonny Echono has stated that the Nigerian government is focused on equipping students with skills to create jobs rather than just seek employment,

He stated this when he received the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in his office in Abuja.

He assured NANS of the present administration’s readiness to make students globally competitive so that when the leave school, they would not only be looking for jobs but create jobs for themselves and others.

“Mr President is very grateful for the massive support he received from the youths. We encourage you to continue. We will continue to implement programmes that will help you, empower you and help you become effective leaders. Mr President is already leading the way by appointing youths into his cabinet,” he said.

He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring safer learning environments for Nigerian students through continued support for the Safe School Initiative.

According to him, government in collaboration with security agencies would continue to ensure safe learning environments.

“As I always said and in line with Mr President renewed hope agenda, Nigerian Students are in the heart of all we are doing in Education sector because education is about teaching, is about learning.

“What are they learning, how are they learning, what are the outcome of their learning and these are the things that has propelled us to think beyond the box and look at the ways and means of how we can improve the learning condition.

“We are also looking at the ways on how to encourage your lecturers to put in their best. How we can provide facilities both physical and online and all other educational resources,” he said.

Echono assured NANS of support in their programmes especially on their forth coming 45th anniversary.

Earlier the leadership of the students body commended TETFund on the development of infrastructure in the nation’s tertiary institutions.

Speaking for NANS, the Secretary General, Comrade Anzaku Shedrack, passed a vote of confidence on Echono for his outstanding performance as the Executive Secretary of TETFund.

He informed the Executive Secretary that the purpose of their visit was to let him know of the plans for the forth coming 45th anniversary slated for 4th-7th December, 2025 where the President and the Executive Secretary will be awarded the Grand Commander and the Patron of Nigerian Students respectively.