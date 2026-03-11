FG Escorts Nigerians Out Of Iran As Middle East Tensions Escalate

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government of Nigeria has begun escorting willing Nigerian citizens out of Iran, guiding them across the Armenian border amid rising instability in the Middle East.

The operation was confirmed on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, by Abike Dabiri‑Erewa, Chairman and CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), in a post on her official X account.

According to the NiDCOM chair, officials from the Nigerian Embassy in Tehran are coordinating the safe movement of citizens who wish to leave Iran, ensuring they reach the Armenian border and are properly received there.

“Willing Nigerians are being escorted across the Armenian border by officials of the Nigerian embassy in Iran for safe passage,” the NiDCOM chair said. “No Nigerian in Iran has been affected by the war as officials remain at the border to receive all who want to leave.”

Officials added that embassy staff have been stationed at the border to assist evacuees as they arrive and help facilitate onward travel arrangements.

The evacuation comes amid escalating conflict in the Middle East following coordinated military strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel on February 28, 2026. Those strikes triggered retaliatory missile and drone attacks across the region, raising fears of a broader conflict and prompting governments to take protective measures for their nationals abroad.

The NiDCOM chair also addressed plans for returning evacuees directly to Nigeria, noting that repatriation flights could not yet begin because the airspace in and around Iran remains unsafe.

“And as for repatriation flights, the skies are currently unsafe to fly,” she said, noting that a flight from the United Arab Emirates to Lagos had recently arrived just before another strike and the closure of the region’s airspace. “Once the airspace opens, the multi‑agency FG team on crisis and evacuation is on standby.”

She concluded with a message of solidarity: “Our prayers are with all Nigerians in affected countries.”

Officials emphasized that the evacuation reflects the Nigerian government’s responsibility to safeguard its citizens abroad, particularly during periods of instability.

Embassy staff and diaspora officials are working closely with Armenian authorities to ensure that those departing Iran can do so safely and with support.