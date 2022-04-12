FG Establishes New Polytechnics While ASUU Is On Strike Over Unpaid Allowances

Education
By Busayo Agbola
Muhammadu-Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of three new Federal Polytechnics in Nigeria.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Bem Goong, on Tuesday.

RELATED
Economy

No Money Borrowed Under My Govt Will Be Wasted- Obi

According to the statement, the polytechnics will be located in Umunnoechi in Abia State, Orogun in Delta State, and Kabo in Kano State, respectively. The polytechnics will commence academic activities in October 2022.

This brings the number of Federal Polytechnics in the country to 36 and each state now has one Federal Polytechnic.

You might also like

Senate Passes Bill To Establish Federal University In Buhari’s Hometown 

Despite Decreasing Budgetary Allocation, Buhari Pledges To Increase Funding For…

BREAKING: Kano Gov’t Withdraws Licences Of All Private Schools

Buhari Approves Establishment Of 8 New Polytechnics, 6 Colleges Of Education

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.