FG Establishes New Polytechnics While ASUU Is On Strike Over Unpaid Allowances

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of three new Federal Polytechnics in Nigeria.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Bem Goong, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the polytechnics will be located in Umunnoechi in Abia State, Orogun in Delta State, and Kabo in Kano State, respectively. The polytechnics will commence academic activities in October 2022.

This brings the number of Federal Polytechnics in the country to 36 and each state now has one Federal Polytechnic.