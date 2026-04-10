FG Expands Window For N12bn Digital Research Clusters

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government has extended the application deadline for the National Digital Economy Research Clusters under Project BRIDGE to deepen stakeholder participation and strengthen communication around Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda.

The new deadline, now set for April 27, 2026, was announced by Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, via his official X handle.

The extension, according to the minister, is a direct response to heightened interest and engagement from universities and research institutions across the country, an indication that government efforts to drive a research-led digital economy are gaining traction.

From a communications standpoint, the move reflects a strategic effort by the Federal Government to broaden awareness, encourage inclusive participation, and ensure that critical stakeholders have sufficient time to align with the programme’s objectives.

Valued at N12bn, the research clusters initiative was first unveiled in November 2025 as part of the government’s wider plan to position Nigeria competitively in the global digital space through evidence-based innovation.

Tijani urged Vice-Chancellors, research leaders, and academic institutions to utilise the extended window to review the programme guidelines and submit their Expressions of Interest (EOIs), emphasising the importance of active institutional engagement in shaping policy outcomes.

Advertisement

“The level of response we have seen underscores the importance of effective communication in driving national initiatives,” the minister noted, adding that the programme is designed to harness local expertise and data-driven insights.

The National Digital Economy Research Clusters is a flagship component of Project BRIDGE Building Resilient Digital Infrastructure for Growth a government-backed initiative aimed at expanding Nigeria’s digital infrastructure and innovation ecosystem.

Backed by World Bank financing, Project BRIDGE includes ambitious plans to deploy over 90,000 kilometres of fibre optic backbone nationwide, a development expected to significantly improve connectivity and support a modern digital economy.

The research clusters programme also serves as a communication bridge between policymakers, academia, and industry, ensuring that Nigeria’s digital policies are informed by local realities rather than external assumptions.

Eligible institutions are required to submit EOIs under one or more of six thematic areas: Connectivity and Access, Digital Public Infrastructure, Digital Skills and Inclusion, Digital Economy and Jobs, Trust and Online Safety, and Artificial Intelligence. Each cluster has an indicative budget of $1.5m.

Advertisement

Applications are to be submitted in written form either via email to [email protected] or delivered physically to the Ministry’s designated address.

The government maintains that sustained investment in knowledge sharing, research communication, and innovation will be critical in building a resilient and inclusive digital economy for Nigeria.